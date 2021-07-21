Private equity firm Bridgepoint surges 21% in London debut

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Shares in private equity firm Bridgepoint (BPTB.L) surged on Wednesday, their first day of trading in London, rising well above the 350 pence per share price set for the initial public offering.

At 0711 GMT, Bridgepoint shares were trading at 423 pence, up 21% on the day.

The 350 pence-per-share price tag gave the group an initial market capitalisation of 2.88 billion pounds ($3.92 billion).

Bridgepoint's debut as a public company comes at a time when private equity groups, flush with cash after largely sitting out the pandemic. have embarked on a spending spree, with Britain a favoured target for acquisitions.

Bridgepoint, which focuses on mid-sized deals of up to one billion euros ($1.2 billion), manages 27.4 billion euros across a range of private equity and debt funds and was formed in 2000 after a management buyout of NatWest’s private equity arm.

Its investments include Asia-inspired dining chain Itsu, cycle retailer Wiggle and Burger King's France and UK outposts.

The company sold 85.7 million new shares to raise roughly 300 million pounds, with which it plans to fund investment, assess potential acquisitions and reduce debt.

Existing shareholders sold an additional 139.7 million existing shares, bringing the initial offer size to 789 million pounds. That sets the freefloat at roughly 27% but it will rise to around 31.5% if an over-allotment option is exercised in full.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were joint global co-ordinators on the deal.

