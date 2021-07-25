Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Bristol Rovers boss Barton charged with assault

1 minute read

Soccer Football - League One - Blackpool v Bristol Rovers - Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, Britain - May 9, 2021 Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton after the match Action Images/Molly Darlington

July 25 (Reuters) - Fourth-tier English club Bristol Rovers' manager Joey Barton is due to appear in court on Monday after he was charged with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police said the charge was related to an incident that took place at a residential property in Kew, southwest London, last month in which a woman suffered a head injury.

"Joseph Barton, 38 (2.9.82), of Widnes, is due to appear on bail on Monday 26 July at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with assault by beating," the Met Police said in a statement.

"The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday 2 June in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend."

Bristol Rovers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barton previously played for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley in the Premier League.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:59 AM UTCUK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' COVID

British health minister Sajid Javid apologised for and deleted a tweet urging people to take a COVID-19 vaccine and not to "cower" from the virus, saying on Sunday he had made "a poor choice of word".

United KingdomUK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades-report
United KingdomUK records 31,795 new COVID cases
United KingdomVatican reveals property holdings for first time in transparency drive
United KingdomBristol Rovers boss Barton charged with assault