Britain to add booster shots to COVID-19 travel pass

1 minute read

Passengers walk through the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's health ministry on Friday said it would add booster shots to the COVID-19 pass for outbound international travel, though it added they would not be added to the domestic pass at this time.

The health ministry said that travellers who have had a booster or a third dose would be able to demonstrate their vaccine status through the National Health Service (NHS) COVID Pass from Friday, adding that a booster was not necessary to travel into England.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle

