Britain to add booster shots to COVID-19 travel pass

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's health ministry on Friday said it would add booster shots to the COVID-19 pass for outbound international travel, though it added they would not be added to the domestic pass at this time.

The health ministry said that travellers who have had a booster or a third dose would be able to demonstrate their vaccine status through the National Health Service (NHS) COVID Pass from Friday, adding that a booster was not necessary to travel into England.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.