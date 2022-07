Britain adds 42 new designations to Russia sanctions

The Union Jack flag is seen during a session of a parliament attended by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had added 42 new designations under its Russian sanctions regime in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions, which included travel bans and asset freezes, were imposed on several governors of Russian regions.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Muvija M, editing by Elizabeth Piper

