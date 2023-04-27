Britain adds two designations under its Islamic State sanctions regime















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it had imposed a travel ban and asset freeze on two Afghan individuals under its Islamic State and Al Qaeda sanctions regime.

It described Maulawi Rajab as a senior leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, and Sultan Aziz Azam as a spokesperson of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











