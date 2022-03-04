Britain to amend legislation to speed up Russia sanctions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters to record an address at Downing Street after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the UK response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain February 24, 2022. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain plans to amend legislation so it can move harder and faster with economic sanctions against oligarchs and businesses associated with the Russian government following the invasion of Ukraine.

It said a deadline to register overseas entities will be shortened to six months and Britain will have new powers to more rapidly sanction those who have already been sanctioned by the European Union or the United States.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

