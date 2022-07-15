Britain announces 2.35 billion pound radar upgrade for Eurofighter Typhoon

British Royal Air Force's Typhoon Eurofighter jets demonstrate the interception of a Belgian air force transport plane as they fly over Britain, January 14, 2020. Picture taken January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday announced a 2.35 billion pound ($2.78 billion) upgrade, including a new radar and enhanced electronic warfare capability, for the Eurofighter Typhoon combat jet.

The radar known as ECRS Mk2 will be installed by the end of the decade, initially on the third tranche of Typhoon, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military airshow.

($1 = 0.8456 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.