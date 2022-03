Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

Trails are seen in the sky as a plane flies over London while a Union Jack flag flies in the wind at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, January 29, 2022. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain unveiled on Wednesday new aviation sanctions giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia.

Britain will also strengthen its ban on Russian aircraft, making it a criminal offence for any to fly or land in the United Kingdom. read more

The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“Banning Russian flagged planes from the UK and making it a criminal offence to fly them will inflict more economic pain on Russia and those close to the Kremlin," foreign minister Liz Truss said.

The foreign office said it would lay new legislation on Wednesday to implement the measures, which also include a power to remove from the British aircraft register any aircraft belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and entities.

The new measures would also prevent aviation and space related exports including insurance and re-insurance.

This will mean cover is withdrawn on existing policies and British-based insurers and reinsurers will be unable to pay claims on existing policies in these sectors, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.