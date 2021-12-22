Britain approves Pfizer-BioNTech shot for younger children

Nurse Christina McCavana prepares the vials of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for use at a pop-up vaccination clinic in the Central Fire Station in Belfast, Northern Ireland, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from partners Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) for children aged 5 to 11 years, after the watchdog found the shot was safe and effective.

The country's vaccines committee advised that children in the age group who were in a clinical risk group should be offered the shot.

The children will receive two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - a third of the adult dose - with an interval of eight weeks between the first and second doses, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Paul Sandle

