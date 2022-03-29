Britain to boost military presence in Arctic

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace holds a news conference with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the Ministry of Defence, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

OSLO, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain plans to increase its military presence in the Arctic, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, amid increased concerns among NATO allies about Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Britain would commit militarily "to deeper integration, interoperability with countries such as Norway" to protect the seas of the North Atlantic, Ben Wallace told a news conference in Bardufoss, northern Norway.

"We are going to effectively, permanently, have a ... Marine strike group permanently ... active in the Nordics," he said, adding the force would likely rotate between Norway, Sweden and Finland.

He was speaking while visiting a NATO exercise in Arctic Norway involving 30,000 troops training to defend the Nordic nation under attack from a fictional country, triggering the alliance's collective defense clause. read more

The biennial exercise has taken on an added significance because of the invasion of Ukraine. NATO-member Norway shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

While tensions in the Arctic region have been low, Norwegian leaders have been concerned that a confrontation between NATO and Russia could spill over in the Arctic, where both sides have increased their military presence in recent years. read more

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

