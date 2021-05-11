Britain will bring forward a long-term plan for the funding and provision of care for the elderly, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, ahead of the Queen's speech that will set out the government's post-pandemic agenda.

"We are going to bring forward a long-term plan to strengthen and reform social care," Hancock told BBC TV.

"We're absolutely determined to bring that plan forward to deliver on our manifesto commitment."

