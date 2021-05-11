Skip to main content

United KingdomBritain to bring forward long-term plan on social care -minister

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain will bring forward a long-term plan for the funding and provision of care for the elderly, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, ahead of the Queen's speech that will set out the government's post-pandemic agenda.

"We are going to bring forward a long-term plan to strengthen and reform social care," Hancock told BBC TV.

"We're absolutely determined to bring that plan forward to deliver on our manifesto commitment."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:37 AM UTCQueen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will present Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-pandemic agenda on Tuesday in a speech written by the government that will set out the new laws that ministers intend to pass in the coming year.

United KingdomUK shoppers buy clothes for outdoor social life, holidays at home
United KingdomBritain lowers NatWest stake with $1.5 billion share sale
United KingdomUK keeping a 'close eye' on Indian variant as COVID restrictions ease
United KingdomBritish shares track worst day in 3 weeks on inflation concerns; NatWest slips