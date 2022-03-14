Britain colluding with squatters, Russia's Deripaska spokeswoman says

A protestor tries to push away a ladder being used by police officers as they attempt to enter a building next to the mansion reportedly belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week, as squatters occupy it, in Belgravia, London, Britain, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The British government is colluding with people who raid private property and showing disrespect for the rule of law, a spokeswoman for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said on Monday after squatters occupied a family property.

Deripaska was sanctioned by Britain last week and on Monday police sought to evict squatters from a London mansion suspected of belonging to him. Deripaska's spokeswoman said it belonged to members of his family.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout

