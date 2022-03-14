1 minute read
Britain colluding with squatters, Russia's Deripaska spokeswoman says
LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The British government is colluding with people who raid private property and showing disrespect for the rule of law, a spokeswoman for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said on Monday after squatters occupied a family property.
Deripaska was sanctioned by Britain last week and on Monday police sought to evict squatters from a London mansion suspected of belonging to him. Deripaska's spokeswoman said it belonged to members of his family.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout
