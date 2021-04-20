Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab looks on as he walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Britain has significant concerns over the buildup of Russian forces on the Ukraine border and wants to de-escalate the situation, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the office of the EU's top diplomat has said. read more

"We have significant concerns about the recent Russian military buildup of forces on Ukraine's border," Raab told lawmakers.

"We're working with out allies... and our objective is to deter Russia, reassure Ukraine and to de-escalate the situation."

