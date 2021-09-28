Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain condemns N.Korea missile test, urges dialogue

1 minute read

Fishermen work in front of a South Korea's observation post near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said it condemned the firing of a ballistic missile by North Korea, urging Pyongyang to return to talks with the United States and South Korea. read more

"The UK condemns North Korea’s decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The UK remains committed to the goal of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and commends the diplomatic efforts of the US and regional partners to seek peace on the Korean Peninsula and preserve regional stability. We urge North Korea to return to dialogue."

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

