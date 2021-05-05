Skip to main content

United KingdomBritain criticises France’s threat to cut power to Jersey

Britain criticised France's threat to cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey after a row over post-Brexit fishing rights and will send two offshore patrol vessels to the area to monitor the situation.

"The prime minister underlined his unwavering support for Jersey," a spokesman for Johnson said after he spoke to officials in Jersey. "He said that any blockade would be completely unjustified. As a precautionary measure the UK will be sending two offshore patrol vessels to monitor the situation."

