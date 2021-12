Britain encouraged by U.S. moves on tariffs, says PM's spokesman

Steel is seen in the rolling mill following the recommissioning of the works by Liberty Steel Group at the Dalzell steel plant in Motherwell, Britain September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain is encouraged that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to de-escalate the situation over tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Asked about a report in the Financial Times which said the United States would delay its deal to remove the tariffs on steel and aluminium because of concerns over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, the spokesman said:

"I think it's important not to conflate those two issues," he told reporters. "On steel tariffs, we are working closely with the Biden administration. It's encouraging they are taking steps to de-escalate the issue and we are very focused on agreeing a resolution that removes damaging tariffs."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

