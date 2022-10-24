Britain and EU must work together, the bloc's chairman tells PM Sunak















BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain need to work together to face shared challenges, the bloc's chairman said on Monday in congratulating Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain's new prime minister.

"Working together is the only way to face common challenges … and bringing stability is key to overcoming them," European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout











