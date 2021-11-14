Britain expected to extend coronavirus booster programme to under 50s -Times

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The British government is expected to extend the COVID-19 booster programme to people under the age of 50 to drive down transmission rates as winter approaches, The Times reported.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is expected to give its approval on Monday to extending the rollout, the newspaper reported, adding the precise details of the age groups have not been confirmed.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

