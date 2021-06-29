Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain expects agreement soon to ease EU 'sausage row'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves, as he walks in Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain expects to soon agree an extension to a grace period of customs checks on chilled meats travelling to Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, a move to ease the so-called post-Brexit 'sausage row'.

"We expect to agree an extension to the chilled meats grace period soon on terms that are acceptable to the UK and will announce further details in the usual way," he told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

