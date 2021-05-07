Skip to main content

United KingdomBritain free of coronavirus by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says -Telegraph

Reuters
2 minute read

Patients are greeted by Abbey staff outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

The new coronavirus will no longer be circulating in Britain by August, the government's departing vaccine taskforce chief Clive Dix told the Daily Telegraph on Friday.

"Sometime in August, we will have no circulating virus in the UK", Dix said, adding that he believed the vaccine booster programme could be pushed back to early 2022.

The government is looking at which COVID-19 vaccines would offer the best booster shot for vulnerable people later this year. read more

Dix told the Telegraph that he expects everybody in the UK to have been vaccinated at least once by the end of July, by which time "we'll have probably protected the population from all the variants that are known."

The UK has administered over 51 million vaccines and has been the second quickest country to give a first dose to at least half its adult population.

British officials said people under 40 should be offered an alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine where possible due to a small risk of blood clots.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)said the advice reflected low levels of coronavirus infection in Britain and the availability of other vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

Dix, who was appointed as interim leader of the task force in December, stepped down from his role last week.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:10 PM UTCVoters flock to PM Johnson's party as Labour loses bastion

Voters in an opposition stronghold turned en masse to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, boosting his parliamentary majority on Friday despite a high COVID-19 death toll, last year's record economic slump and cronyism charges.

United KingdomCrucial Scottish elections on ‘knife edge’ as pro-independence SNP win early seats
United KingdomFirefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block
United KingdomBritain labels coronavirus "variant of concern" linked to travel from India
United KingdomBank of England does not see COVID bankruptcy wave - Haldane