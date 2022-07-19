1 minute read
Factbox: Britain gives below-inflation pay rises to public sector staff
LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain announced below-inflation pay rises for government workers including police, doctors and teachers on Tuesday as part of a pay review for public sector staff that comes amid soaring prices and growing industrial unrest.
Below is a summary of the announcements:
