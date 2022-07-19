Britain gives below-inflation pay rises for teachers, judiciary, military

A teacher lays out exams at The Fulham Boys School on the first day after the Christmas holidays following a government announcement that face masks are to be worn in English secondary schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday announced below-inflation pay rises for teachers, judicial officers, military personnel and prison staff, as part of a pay review for public sector workers that comes amid soaring prices and growing industrial unrest.

Starting salaries for teachers outside London will increase 8.9%, with the rest of the main pay range for teachers increasing between 5% and 8%, education minister James Cleverly said in a written statement to parliament.

