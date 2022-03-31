Britain gives consent for two offshore wind farms

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain has approved the development of East Anglia One and East Anglia Two offshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 1.7 gigawatts, located in Southwold off the coast of Suffolk in the North Sea, Britain's planning inspectorate said.

Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, requiring a huge increase in the amount of renewable power.

The two wind farms are scheduled to be developed by ScottishPower Renewables .

The East Anglia ONE North Offshore Windfarm application was for up to 67 turbines, generators and associated infrastructure, with an installed capacity of up to 800MW, the inspectorate said in a statement.

The application for the East Anglia TWO Offshore Windfarm consisting of up to 75 turbines, generators and associated infrastructure, with an installed capacity of up to 900MW.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

