Britain has 'strong argument' to support steel industry, says minister

British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng walks out of 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain has a "strong argument" to support its steel industry, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday, days after the government proposed to extend tariffs by two years to protect domestic steelmakers. read more

"Every single G7 country produces steel and every single one of them support those industries, and the reason they support it is because it's strategic," Kwarteng said in response to a question on steel tariffs from a parliamentary panel.

"If everyone else is supporting a strategic industry, I think there is a strong argument for us in this country to do so."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.