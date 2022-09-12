1 minute read
Britain to hold minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain will on Sept. 18 hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.
The minute's silence will be held at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday, ahead of the late queen's funeral on Monday.
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout
