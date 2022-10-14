Britain to increase spending less rapidly than planned, PM Truss says















LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spending by Britain's government will rise less quickly than previously planned as part of a push to bring down debt as a share of the economy over the medium term, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.

"We will control the size of the state to ensure that taxpayers' money is always well spent. Our public sector will become more efficient to deliver world-class services for the British people and spending will grow less rapidly than previously planned," Truss told a news conference.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by William Schomberg











