Britain to keep increase in corporation tax, PM Truss says

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks at Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain will retain plans to increase corporation tax, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.

"It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting," Truss told a news conference. "We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks