Britain to keep increase in corporation tax, PM Truss says















LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain will retain plans to increase corporation tax, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.

"It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting," Truss told a news conference. "We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline."

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by David Milliken











