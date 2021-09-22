Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain launches 220 mln pound support scheme for industry to go green

1 minute read

Smoke rises above a factory at sunset in Rugby, Britain February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain has launched a 220 million pound ($300 million)investment scheme to help some of the most polluting industries cut fossil fuel use and reduce emissions, it said on Wednesday.

The move comes as industrial energy users are grappling with record high wholesale electricity and gas prices which have forced some companies to curtail production. read more

Steel companies, food and drink manufacturers, paper producers and others will be able to apply for grants of up to 30 million pounds to invest in low-carbon technology, such as more efficient boilers and heat pumps or technology to capture and store carbon emissions.

"With innovation and investment across the economy, we can power the UK's green industrial revolution. But we know for the most polluting and energy-intensive businesses, this will mean a big shift in the way they operate," Prime minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Britain, which has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, has reduced emissions from the power sector significantly but is finding it harder to cut industrial emissions.

($1 = 0.7332 pounds)

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:44 AM UTC

Entain hits record high on $22 bln DraftKings offer

Entain's shares jumped 10% to a record high on Wednesday after the gambling firm announced a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from U.S.-based DraftKings , which was double a bid it rejected from MGM earlier this year.

United Kingdom
Surge in UK fraud a national security threat, warn banks
United Kingdom
Biden, UK's Johnson talk trade and trains in White House meeting
United Kingdom
The third man: UK charges another Russian for nerve attack on double agent
United Kingdom
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high