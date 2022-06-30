Britain launches assessment of Scottish government funding

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon walks to the chamber with Kate Forbes MSP Minister for Public Finance in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The British and Scottish governments has commissioned an independent assessment into how funding for Scotland's devolved government is calculated, as part of a broader review of Scotland's fiscal framework, the government said on Thursday.

"The forthcoming review of the Fiscal Framework is an opportunity to consider the future of Scotland's funding arrangements in the interests of fairness, accountability and sound governance," Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy Kate Forbes said in a statement.

