Britain levies $47 mln fine on firms over anti-nausea tablet supply

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britian on Thursday imposed a fine totalling 35 million pounds ($47.5 million) on firms, including Alliance Pharma (ALAPH.L) and private-equity group Cinven, for anti-competitive supply arrangements of some anti-nausea tablets to the National Health Service.

Some companies finalised arrangements where a competitor was paid not to launch a prochlorperazine product, leading to a 700% surge in prices between 2013 and 2017 for a pack of 50 tablets, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

The CMA alleged that Britain's state-backed National Health Service (NHS) had to secure prochlorperazine, which is used to treat nausea, dizziness and migraines, at very high prices and struggled with very few options.

The CMA's fine includes 7.9 million pounds for Alliance, 7.3 million pounds for Lexon, 4.6 million pounds for Medreich and 15.5 million pounds to be apportioned between Advanz and Cinven.

In a statement, Alliance said it disagreed with the CMA's findings and would appeal against the fine.

Reuters could not immediately reach the other companies for comment.

($1 = 0.7376 pounds)

