Britain to lift remaining COVID restrictions on July 19, says health minister

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid confirmed on Monday that the government would lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, saying he would not "wait a moment longer" to hand freedom back to the public.

"Whilst we decided not to bring forward step four, we see no reason to go beyond the 19th of July," he told parliament, saying he had spent the first day in his new role studying the data of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

"July 19th remains our target date. The prime minister has called it our terminus date. For me, the 19th of July is not only the end of the line but the start of a exciting new journey for our country."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by James Davey

