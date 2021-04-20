Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth gives a speech about the preparation of an EU Strategy on vaccination against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

Germany on Tuesday urged Britain to adhere to the entire Brexit divorce agreement after the European Union started legal action over London's unilateral actions in Northern Ireland.

"It remains crucial that all parts of the withdrawal agreement are fully implemented, including the protocol on Northern Ireland," German Europe Minister Michael Roth said ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts.

The rules agreed in the protocol are key to preserving the achievements of the peace process in Northern Ireland, he told reporters.

"Now we need to agree on a binding timeline for the full implementation of the protocol," Roth said.

