Britain names senior police officer to lead Serious Fraud Office

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday appointed senior police officer Nick Ephgrave as the next director of its Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the economic crime-fighting agency which investigates major cases of bribery and corruption.

Ephgrave, who was an assistant commissioner at London's police force, will replace Lisa Osofsky, who has led the SFO for the last five years.

"As an experienced criminal justice leader, he will take forward our fight and help ensure we continue delivering for victims and the public," Osofsky, a former U.S. federal prosecutor, said in an emailed statement.

Ephgrave will take up the new role at the end of September.

The SFO has tackled some of Britain's biggest fraud cases, including a recent high-profile case involving Swiss commodity trader Glencore, but the agency has also faced criticism in recent years over its resources and criminal disclosure rules.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.