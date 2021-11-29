Britain to offer everyone a COVID-19 booster eventually - vaccine official

An NHS COVID-19 vaccination health campaign advertisement is displayed, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain is moving towards offering everyone a COVID-19 booster vaccine, a member of Britain's vaccine advisory committee said on Monday, ahead of an expected decision on whether to extend and speed up booster shots.

"Inevitably, everybody will be offered a booster," Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC TV.

"But what we want to do is make sure that it's done in a sensible order so that those that are most vulnerable for this infection can get boosted and their natural immunity levels can go up."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.