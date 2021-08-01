Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain to offer vaccine booster shots for 32 million next month -The Telegraph

1 minute read

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Cullimore Chemist, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Edgware, London, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The campaign could start as soon as Sept. 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:18 PM UTCBritain reports 24,470 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Sunday

Britain reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 26,144 on Saturday, and 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 71 on Saturday.

United KingdomUK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report
United KingdomU.S., Britain believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
United KingdomUK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby -media
United KingdomGymnastics-Retaining title is draining but Whitlock has more in tank