Britain permits gas payments to Gazprombank until May 31

The logo of Gazprombank is seen at a branch office in Moscow, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain has granted a licence for payments until May 31 to Russia's Gazprombank and its subsidiaries, so as to ensure gas supplies to the European Union, a Treasury document showed.

The licence permits an individual or company to continue payments under contracts that began before April 21, and allows actions such as opening and closing bank accounts in order to make such payments, the document published online showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.