Britain plans to raise more than just energy with Saudis, says PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to media following a meeting of the V4 group leaders at Lancaster House, in London, Britain March 8, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain plans to speak to Saudi Arabia about a range of issues, not only about energy supplies, and will raise its concerns about human rights issues, including recent executions, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We will be speaking to Saudi on a range of issues, not just energy supply," the spokesman said.

"The UK is firmly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances in every country as a matter of principle and we routinely raise human rights issues with other countries including Saudi Arabia and will be raising Saturday's executions with the government in Riyadh."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.