Britain plans to remove travel 'red list' and hotel quarantine - The Telegraph

A passenger stands next to a COVID-19 testing centre sign in the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain plans to remove restrictions such as a travel "red list" of seven countries and hotel quarantine due to a declining COVID-19 threat from abroad, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

UK ministers will meet on Thursday to consider removing the final seven countries, including Colombia and Venezuela, from the red list, the report added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

