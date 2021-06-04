Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain clinches post-Brexit trade deals with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein

3 minute read
1/2

Fish buyers stand next to boxes of cod during the daily auction at the fish market in Grimsby, Britain November 17, 2015. The market handles about 15,000 tonnes of fish per year, but since the decline of the local fishing fleet most supplies come from Iceland and Norway. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain has reached post-Brexit trade agreements with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, the countries said on Friday.

The three countries, which are part of the European Economic Area allowing them access to the single market, have relied on temporary trade arrangements with Britain since the end of a Brexit transition period on Dec. 31 following its departure from the European Union. read more

"Today's deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, growing an economic relationship already worth 21.6 billion pounds ($30.5 billion), while supporting jobs and prosperity in all four nations at home," British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference in Oslo that "the deal allows for growth in trade for both our countries".

Trade between Britain and Norway was worth 20.4 billion pounds ($28.81 billion) last year, making it Britain's 13th largest trading partner. Britain is Norway's top trading partner, primarily thanks to gas exports.

The trade was made up of 8.1 billion in exports and 12.3 billion in imports. Top British goods exports were ships, oil and aircraft, while the largest imports were oil, gas, metals, fish and seafood.

"A new free trade agreement with Britain has been a priority during my term as minister and will be crucial for both Icelandic companies and consumers," Iceland's foreign minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said in a statement.

The main focus of Britain's post-Brexit trade policy has been to pivot its economic centre away from Europe and towards fast growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.

It is expected to seal a deal with Australia later this month, and is seeking to join a trans-Pacific trade pact. read more

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:54 AM UTC'Delta' variant behind renewed COVID spread in England, ONS suggests

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England almost doubled in the last week of May as the "delta" variant of COVID-19 first detected in India likely became the most widespread, official estimates showed on Friday.

United KingdomUK’s Sunak says world is watching as G7 debates tax reform
United KingdomUK approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for 12- to 15-year-olds
United KingdomBritain clinches post-Brexit trade deals with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein
United KingdomFacebook's Marketplace in EU, UK antitrust crosshairs