Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey is seen outside Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain is preparing for a rise in unemployment after a government furlough scheme initially helped stave off job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday.

"We are preparing for potentially further increases in unemployment," she told BBC radio.

