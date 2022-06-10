Britain to present summary of legal advice with N Ireland legislation

A road sign at a roundabout on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland with directions to Belfast and Dublin is seen in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Britain will present a summary of its legal advice over new legislation to change the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade rules alongside the bill on Monday, the spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"The bill has been agreed by the relevant cabinet committees and will be introduced to parliament on Monday... we will, alongside the bill, publish a summary of the legal advice, so you can expect to see that on Monday also," the spokesman told reporters.

"The Foreign Secretary's been pretty clear that we want to reach a negotiated settlement (with the EU), but given the problems that the protocol is creating in Northern Ireland, we believe there's a necessity to act."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.