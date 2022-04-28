Britain proposes ring-fencing fund assets hit by Ukraine war

Signage for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Britain's financial regulatory body, is seen at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Fund managers could be allowed to ring-fence assets that have become untradable due to sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in "side pockets", Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

The FCA set out its proposals in a public consultation aimed at dealing with Russian and Belarusian assets held by asset managers that have become illiquid or untradable due to sanctions imposed on the two countries by Western powers.

"We want these funds to operate fairly and efficiently in the interests of all investors. So we propose allowing authorised fund managers to use separate new classes of units (side pockets) to hold affected investments," the FCA said in a statement.

The illiquid assets could be parked in the so-called side pockets to separate out illiquid Russian and Belarusian securities from other assets in the fund.

"Existing investors could access the rest of their investment in funds that are currently suspended. New investors could buy these funds without acquiring Russian assets they do not want," said Edwin Schooling Latter, the FCA's director of markets, wholesale policy and wholesale supervision.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Clarke

