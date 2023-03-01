Britain reappoints Jonathan Hall to BoE's Financial Policy Committee















LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Wednesday it had reappointed Jonathan Hall to a second term on the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, which monitors systemic risks to financial stability.

Hall, formerly a portfolio manager at hedge fund Eisler Capital and a partner at Goldman Sachs, will start his new three-year term in August, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; writing by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.