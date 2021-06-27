Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain records 14,876 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

A member of NHS Test and Trace staff sets up a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester, Britain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 14,876 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, down from 18,270 a day earlier, and 11 deaths, also lower than the 23 reported on Saturday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

The data also showed that 84.1% of adults had had a first dose of the vaccine and 61.6% had had two.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Gareth Jones

