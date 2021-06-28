Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain records 22,868 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

1 minute read

People queue outside a mass vaccination centre for those aged 18 and over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 22,868 new coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 14,876 a day earlier, and three deaths, lower than the 11 reported on Sunday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

The data also showed that 44.45 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 32.58 million have had two shots.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:22 AM UTCUK watchdog investigates Greensill and Wyelands Bank auditors

Britain's accounting regulator said on Monday it has opened investigations into the audits of Greensill Capital and Wyelands Bank as regulatory scrutiny of the companies intensifies.

United KingdomFeuding princes to reunite for unveiling of Diana statue in London
United KingdomUK queen visits Irn-Bru factory, Prince William tastes the 'girders'
United KingdomBritain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19, Johnson says
United KingdomMix-and-match approach boosts immune response of AstraZeneca shot, study finds