People walk through St Pancras International station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 28,612 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from 31,808 a day earlier, and 103 deaths, higher than the 92 reported on Friday, official data showed.

The data also showed that 46,997,495 people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 39,210,356 have had two doses.

Reporting by James Davey Editing by Frances Kerry

