Britain records 29,520 new COVID-19 infections, 93 deaths
LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 29,520 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and 93 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data.
That compares with 32,700 new cases and 100 deaths on Friday.
The data also showed that 47.3 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 40.4 million have had two.
Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alison Williams
