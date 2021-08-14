Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Britain records 29,520 new COVID-19 infections, 93 deaths

1 minute read
1/2

A woman walks along a street next to a sign directing people to a testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Shoreditch area of London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/Files

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 29,520 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and 93 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data.

That compares with 32,700 new cases and 100 deaths on Friday.

The data also showed that 47.3 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 40.4 million have had two.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:37 PM UTC

Britain records 29,520 new COVID-19 infections, 93 deaths

Britain recorded 29,520 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and 93 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data.

United Kingdom
In rare British mass shooting, gunman kills five, including 3-year-old girl
United Kingdom
BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return, Moscow denies
United Kingdom
England's COVID-19 prevalence plateaus at 1 in 75, estimate shows
United Kingdom
Britain cuts cost of health service's COVID-19 travel tests