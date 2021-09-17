Britain records 32,651 new COVID cases, 178 deaths on Friday

A dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in a vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Newmarket, Britain March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 32,651 new cases on Friday and a further 178 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government data showed.

That compared with 26,911 new cases and 158 deaths a day earlier, although those figures did not include statistics from Scotland due to a technical issue.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden

