United Kingdom
Britain records 32,651 new COVID cases, 178 deaths on Friday
1 minute read
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 32,651 new cases on Friday and a further 178 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government data showed.
That compared with 26,911 new cases and 158 deaths a day earlier, although those figures did not include statistics from Scotland due to a technical issue.
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden
