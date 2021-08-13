United Kingdom
Britain records 32,700 new COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths
1 minute read
LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 32,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 100 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data.
That compares with 33,074 new cases and 94 deaths on Thursday.
The data also showed that 47.2 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 40.2 million have had two.
Reporting by James Davey;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle
