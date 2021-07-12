Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain records 34,471 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

A man takes part in surge testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 34,471 new coronavirus infections on Monday, up from 31,772 a day earlier, and six deaths, lower than the 26 reported on Sunday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for over a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining low.

The data also showed that 45.9 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 34.9 million have had two.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

British health minister Sajid Javid urged people on Monday to show caution when nearly all the remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week, saying an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over.

